MOSCOW, July 12./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that millions of people in Ukraine are in favor of seeing a thaw in relations between Moscow and Kiev, but they are "not allowed to raise their heads".

"There is no place for sovereign Ukraine in the ‘anti-Russia’ project, and neither for the political forces that are trying to defend its real independence," the president said in his article On the Historical Unity of the Russians and Ukrainians, published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

According to him, "those, who talk about reconciliation in the Ukrainian society, about a dialogue, about finding a way out of the deadlock, are labeled as ‘pro-Russian agents’". "The ‘anti-Russia’ project is simply inadmissible for many in Ukraine. And there are millions of such people. But they are not allowed to raise their heads. They have been practically stripped of all legal means to defend their point of view," Putin stressed.

"They are intimidated, driven to the underground. They are not only persecuted, but are even killed for their convictions, for the words they say, for openly voicing their positions," he stressed. "The killers go unpunished as a rule," Putin noted.

"Only those who hate Russia" are now called ‘true’ patriots of Ukraine, the president stressed. Moreover, it seems that there are plans to build the entire Ukrainian statehood around this idea only. "Hatred and animosity is a rather fragile basis for a sovereignty, fraught with many serious risks and grave consequences, which has been repeatedly proved by world history," he went on to say.