Number of apprehended suspects in Haiti President assassination case grows to 19 — police

HAVANA, July 9. /TASS/. Haitian security agencies apprehended at least 17 Colombian mercenaries and two Haiti-born Americans that could be involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the National Police announced on its Facebook page Friday.

"National security forces have already apprehended 19 people, including 17 Colombians and 2 Haiti-born Americans, suspected of involvement in the assassination of the president of the Republic," the statement says.

Earlier reports mentioned 15 apprehended Colombians and two Americans.

A search for six more criminals is underway, the police said.

On Thursday, the police reported that the attack group included 26 Colombians and two Haiti-born Americans.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was seriously injured and hospitalized. According to Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, the attackers spoke English and Spanish. Joseph urged the people to remain calm, assuring that the security situation in the country remains under the control of the police and the armed forces. Martial law has been declared in the republic for 15 days.