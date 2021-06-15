Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia resolved to make Karabakh prosper, says Erdogan

BAKU, June 15. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the involved parties to activate efforts on the recovery of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-party format, he said on Tuesday during a press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh. The conference was transmitted by the Azerbaijani president’s press service.

"As you know, we offered to work within a six-party platform with the participation of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Iran. We want to make the region prosper based on this platform. We are resolved to do this with President Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said. According to Erdogan, Ankara and Baku are committed to Karabakh recovery.

According to the Turkish leader, "the end of hostilities in Karabakh opened up wide opportunities for intergovernmental cooperation in the region". He added that Armenia should "use this chance to build a common future in the region". Erdogan stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan will take measures to avoid another catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On December 10, 2020, Aliyev and Erdogan announced the initiative of establishing a new cooperation platform on Nagorno-Karabakh. The platform may be formed by uniting the existing trilateral formats of cooperation, such as Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia, Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran, Turkey-Russia-Iran, the Azerbaijani leader said. For his part, Erdogan said that the new format may involve six parties, with Armenia becoming the sixth participant of the talks, on the condition that it "shows good will towards its neighbors".