Estonia severs air travel with Belarus

TALLINN, May 28. /TASS/. The Estonian government is suspending direct air travel with Belarus, the cabinet made the decision on Thursday.

Estonia now bans Belarusian planes as well as planes travelling from Belarus to land in Estonia, take off from its airports or use Estonia’s airspace, the Delfi portal reported.

The EU summit on May 24 banned Belarusian airlines from flying to EU airports or travel over its territory and recommended European carriers to avoid the Belarusian airspace. The EU move came in response to the incident involving the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk on May 23.