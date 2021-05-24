International demand for Russian vaccines on the rise, says Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian vaccines are in demand in many countries in the world, and the number of interested countries is on the rise, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on the outcomes of a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Park Byeong-seug on Monday.

"More countries are opening themselves up to Russian vaccines. Meanwhile, those who do not allow the use of other countries’ vaccines and do not produce anything themselves are then forced to introduce a lockdown," Volodin told reporters.

The Russian State Duma website informs that Park Byeong-seug has offered to expand cooperation between Russia and South Korea in the sphere of vaccine production and technologies. For his part, Volodin commended the approach of South Korea to saving people’s lives, noting that Seoul does everything possible to establish the production of the Sputnik V vaccine. He added that during the meetings, the senior lawmakers discussed the implementation of the interparliamentary format, so that as many countries as possible take part in the discussion of protecting people’s health and fighting COVID-19.