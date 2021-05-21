Zelensky endorses sanctions against leaders of Crimea and Donbass republics

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has endorsed the National Security and Defense Council’s resolution on sanctions against the leaders of the Donbass republics and Crimea’s prime minister, Zelensky’s office said on Friday and posted the corresponding decree and the blacklist of the persons subject to the sanctions.

The blacklist includes the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik), and head of Crimea’s government Sergei Aksyonov.

The open-ended sanctions envisage blocking their assets, a ban on trade operations and capital export among other measures. The decree came into effect on the day of its publication.