Armenian PM informs Putin of plans for consultations with Moscow-led security bloc

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to request consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in Armenia’s Syunik Province, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"The Armenian acting prime minister informed President Putin that he had handed down instructions to send an official request for consultations with the CSTO based on Article 2 of the organization’s treaty," the statement reads.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province’s border district. The ministry added that the Azerbaijani troops halted their activities following some steps taken by Armenian forces. According to Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had crossed Armenia’s border, moving 3.5 kilometers into the country’s territory. On Thursday night, Pashinyan announced that he had handed down instructions to hold consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in the Syunik Province.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, Azerbaijan and Armenia maintained the positions that they had held, while Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the line of contact and several districts were handed over to Baku. As a result, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was moved close to the Syunik Province.