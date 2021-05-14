Putin reaffirms commitment to mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to mediation efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a phone call with Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which took place late on May 13, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.

"Russia reaffirmed its commitment to active mediation efforts and close contacts with Yerevan and Baku, aimed at ensuring stability in the region," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, Pashinyan spoke in favor of constructive dialogue and interaction that would make it possible to resolve all issues through political and diplomatic means.