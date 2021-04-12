Israel behind explosion at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, New York Times claims

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. The outage in power distribution grid at a nuclear site in Iran’s Natanz happened because of an explosion organized by Israel, the New York Times claimed in its report citing its sources Sunday.

The power outage was apparently caused by an intentionally planned explosion, the report says, adding that sources in US and Israeli intelligence claimed that Israel played a role in the accident.

According to two NYT sources, a major explosion has completely destroyed the independent and well-guarded energy system that ensured the operation of underground uranium enrichment centrifuges. The sources claimed that a clandestine Israeli operation caused a major damage to Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities. Full restoration of operations in Natanz may require at least 10 months, the report states.

It is unclear whether the Biden Administration was aware of Israel’s plans, the New York Times says.

The US Department of State refused to comment on the NYT report. The White House and the Pentagon have not replied to TASS inquiries yet.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian officials reported that a power outage was registered at the Natanz site, adding that there were no victims or environmental damage. Iranian Atomic Energy Organization head Ali Akbar Salehi called the accident a "display of nuclear terrorism.".