Delay in US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan to harm reconciliation process, says envoy

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A delay in withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan can negatively affect the Afghan settlement, but will not stop this process, Russian Special Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Friday, commenting on the US claim that it will have trouble withdrawing all force by May 1.

"There is nothing good [about it]. Everything will depend on how the Taliban react to it. Most likely, [it will react] negatively, but this does not mean an end to this story. The Americans will have to look for resolutions and compromises with the Taliban, so that they could treat this with understanding," Kabulov said.