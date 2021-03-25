Over 200 people apprehended in Belarus during unauthorized rallies — Ministry of Interior

MINSK, March 25. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers apprehended over 200 people during unauthorized rallies Thursday, Ministry of the Interior spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said in her Telegram channel Thursday.

"Currently, over 200 people are apprehended for violation of the legislation on mass events. Every single case will be inspected by the law enforcement. We will get to the bottom of every situation," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Belarusian activists reported about 120 participants apprehended during the so-called "Freedom Day" event, dedicated to the anniversary of the Belarusian People’s Republic. According to the activists, most people (68) were apprehended in Minsk.

The opposition stated its plans to resume centralized protests this spring, with the first one timed to the "Freedom Day." Protests in Belarus continued since August 9 Presidential Elections. According to the Central Electoral Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won the elections with a landslide, followed by opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who refused to recognize the outcome and left the country. The largest protests took place immediately after the outcome was announced, which initially led to clashes with the police. Minor protests continue even now, but the opposition urges to restore large-scale rallies and marches this spring.