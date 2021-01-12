Second batch of Sputnik V to arrive in Argentina on January 16

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. A plane of Argentina's Aerolineas Argentinas will depart for Moscow on Thursday to obtain the second batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to bring it to Argentina on Saturday, the airline’s president Pablo Ceriani reported on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"This Thursday at 21:00 [03:00 on Friday Moscow time - TASS] the second Aerolineas Argentinas flight departs to deliver another 300,000 doses of Sputnik V to the country. The flight which will arrive in the country on Saturday afternoon will take approximately 40 hours," he wrote.

The airline’s president also noted that 20 people will be involved in the operation.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was delivered to the Latin American country on December 24. On December 23, the Argentine Health Ministry issued a permit for the emergency use of the Russian vaccine. This decision was made on the basis of recommendations of Argentina’s National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the government of Argentina signed a contract to deliver 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez stated that he will be the first person in his country to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine since he does not question its quality.