Argentina begins COVID-19 vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, December 29. /TASS/. Argentina has launched COVID-19 vaccination with a Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V on Tuesday. Governor of the province of Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof was among the first ones to get the vaccine shot, Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel informed.

The governor left the hospital with a certificate confirming that he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the TV channel, a nurse from the province of Buenos Aires was the first one to get a vaccine jab.

The vaccination campaign will run concurrently in all regions of the country. The major part of vaccine doses from the first batch, 123,000, were sent to the province of Buenos Aires. The capital of Argentina received 23,100 doses.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Argentine government signed a contract on the delivery of 10 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik V. The first batch consisting of 300,000 doses was sent to Argentina on December 24. The day before, the country’s Health Ministry approved the emergency use of the vaccine.