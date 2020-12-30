Venezuela to get Russian coronavirus vaccine in first quarter of 2021 — president

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 30. /TASS/. The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The presidential commission put forward a proposal to purchase the first 10 million doses of the vaccine, which are to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. Within the next 90 days, Venezuela will vaccinate 10 million citizens," the president said at a news conference broadcast via his Twitter account.

In a Telesur TV broadcast earlier on Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that the country had signed an agreement to purchase the Russian vaccine.

Besides, it was reported that Caracas received 2,000 doses of the Russian vaccine to take part in Phase 3 clinical trials. Rodriguez also spoke in favor of producing it on the territory of Venezuela.

On December 12, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was among the first in the country to receive the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

The Venezuelan government reported the first two coronavirus cases in the republic on March 13, and a state of emergency was declared on the same day. On March 17, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro imposed the quarantine across the country. Since the start of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered 112,636 coronavirus cases and 1,018 deaths.