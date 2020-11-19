China documents 12 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, all imported

BEIJING, November 19. /TASS/. China has documented 12 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, all of them imported from abroad, China’s National Health Commission informed on Thursday.

The commission informed that the total number of imported COVID-19 cases had reached 3,735. Out of this figure, 3,430 people have been discharged from hospitals, 305 are receiving treatment, and only one patient is in serious condition. There have been no deaths recorded among foreigners.

On Wednesday, 22 people have been discharged from hospitals. In total, 314 people are currently in Chinese hospitals. Since December 2019, 86,381 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in mainland China, and 4,634 have died.