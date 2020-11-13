Lukashenko says Belarus has never turned its back on Russia

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. Minsk will never give up cooperation with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday in an interview with foreign media outlets.

Excerpts from the interview were aired by STV channel.

"Belarus has never turned her back on Russia. It did not suit some that Russia has such a country (as Belarus) and that in this country there is a certain dictator, who the liberal part (of Russia) does not like," Lukashenko said.

According to the Belarusian president, "we have never had that a person was playing fast and loose."

"Although it could be bad for politics, you sometimes need to wriggle, especially living, and to rule Belarus. You have to adapt somehow to survive. But I have never done it," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president underlined that "Lukashenko is the same towards to Russia as he used to be."

"I have never betrayed our Belarusian-Russian interests. I have never betrayed an honest and reliable politician - the president. Neither Yeltsin nor Putin. And I will never do this," the Belarusian president pledged.