UN suggests observing memory days for World War II victims on May 8 and 9

UNITED NATIONS, November 5. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly adopted the Russian-backed resolution to proclaim May 8 and 9 as memory days for all victims of the Second World War.

The document, approved by consensus without a vote "invites all Member States, organizations of the United Nations system, non-governmental organizations and individuals to observe these days in an appropriate manner to pay tribute to all victims of the Second World War."

It also requests the UN General Assembly president to "hold a special solemn meeting of the General Assembly on 1 December 2020 in commemoration of all victims of the war."

Besides, it urges the UN Secretary General "to bring the present resolution to the attention of all Member States and organizations of the United Nations system and to take measures necessary for its implementation."

"This war, unprecedented in both scope and cruelty, became a huge tragedy for nations all over the world," Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Gennady Kuzmin, said during the discussion. "This threat to the basic principles of civilization was eliminated at the cost of enormous joint effort and heavy losses."

He also said the UN General Assembly organized such solemn sessions in May in the past few years, but the event did not take place this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, Russia suggested convening a solemn session in December, the diplomat explained.