Belarusian KGB suspects some protesters of terrorism

MINSK, October 26. /TASS/. Belarus' state security committee KGB accused some participants in protest demonstrations of extremism and warned that their actions might be interpreted as acts of terrorism, the news agency BelTA quotes the chief of a department at the KGB's Investigative Directorate, Konstantin Bychek, as saying.

"The past few days have seen manifestations of extremism by some protesters," he said. "Such actions accompanied by explosions, arsons and other acts are fraught with risks of inflicting deaths, bodily harm, or other grave consequences with the aim of putting pressure on the decisions the authorities make or creating obstructions to political or other social activity shall be interpreted as acts of terrorism," Bychek said.