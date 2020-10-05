Ex-Kyrgyz president Atambayev released from detention center

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was released by demonstrators from a detention center of the State Committee for National Security on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The politician walked free after talks between the group of demonstrators and the Committee’s administration. Earlier, protesters, who challenged the outcome of the parliamentary polls, seized the building housing the presidential administration and the parliament.

Atambayev, who was Kyrgyzstan’s president in 2011-2017, was detained on August 8, 2019 in his residence in the village of Koi-Tash. The former president was charged with using force against law enforcement agents, organizing mass riots, a murder and an attempted murder, hostage taking, illegal release of a crime boss and other crimes, including corruption. Atambayev denied all the charges against him as politically motivated.