Turkish F-16s used in Nagorno-Karabakh Wednesday, Yerevan says

YEREVAN, September 30. /TASS/. Turkish F-16 jets were used at the northeast and southern directions in Nagorno-Karabakh Wednesday, the Armenian government united information center said, citing the non-recognized republic of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] defense forces’ press release.

"Today, the enemy used the Turkish F-16 multipurpose jets at the northeast and later at the southern directions of the Artsakh defense army. Currently, fights continue along the entire front line. The Artsakh defense army achieved significant successes on a number of directions. Human and material casualties of the enemy keep growing," the press release says.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27; battles go on at the disputed territory. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia enacted martial law and declared mobilization. Baku claims control of several Karabakh settlements and strategic heights. Yerevan debunks these statements and says territories of mainland Armenia are being shelled as well.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.