UN, UK plan to hold climate summit on December 12

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and the United Nations plan to hold a summit on fighting the climate change on December 12, the UN press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Recent data shows greenhouse gas concentrations reaching record levels, and worsening climate impacts - from unprecedented wildfires, hurricanes, air pollution, droughts and floods - destroying lives, jobs and businesses," the statement says.

"In light of this urgency, the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host a landmark global event convening global leaders on 12 December this year to rally much greater climate action and ambition," it says.

At the same time, the organization did not specify whether it would be a face-to-face meeting or an online conference.

The climate change summit will be timed to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, signed at the COP 21 UN Climate Change Conference in the French capital on December 12, 2015, sets a goal of keeping global warming below two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average by 2100. The agreement, in particular, provides for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In Russia, the agreement came into force in November 2019.