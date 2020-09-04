Japan to consider negotiations with Russia under new prime minister - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. After the formation of a new government due to the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan will consider how to continue negotiating a peace treaty with Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi announced on Friday at a press conference in Tokyo.

According to him, when the new government is approved, Japan will think about how to continue to negotiate a peace treaty and how to promote economic cooperation. Motegi added that during Abe’s term as head of the Japanese government, specific results were achieved in negotiations with Russia.

On August 28, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that he is resigning due to health reasons. "It is most important for politician to demonstrate results. I’ve been putting all my effort into this for these seven years and eight months. Politician cannot allow mistakes caused by his poor health. I resign as prime minister," he said. Shinzo Abe has led Japan as the president of the Liberal Democratic Party since December 2012. This month, he beat the previous record to become the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s history. Elections of a new leader of the party are expected to take place in September. Tradition holds that the prime minister’s office is normally assumed by the ruling party’s leader after a parliamentary vote.