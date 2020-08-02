Belarusian leader, to address parliament and nation on August 4

MINSK, August 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address on August 4, his press secretary Natalia Eismont said on Sunday.

"Nothing has been postponed," BelTA agency quoted her as staying. "Both houses of the parliament will open their sessions on August 3, as scheduled. Lawmakers and senators will address procedural matters, discuss the current agenda. On the following day, August 4, as planned, the head of state will address the nation and the National Assembly."

On July 24, Lukashenko signed a decree calling the third extraordinary session of the parliament on August 3 to hear his annual state-of-the-nation address and consider other issues.

Traditionally, the Belarusian president delivers his state-of-the-nation address during a spring parliament session. This year, the address was originally scheduled for mid-April but was postponed to a later date.

Presidential elections will be held in Belarus on August 9. On July 14, Belarus’ Central Election Commission took a decision to register five presidential candidate, including the incumbent president. Two more candidates, Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko, who is currently under arrest, were denied registration.