Russia, Iran, Turkey call on international community to increase assistance to Syrians

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The international community needs to increase assistance to Syrians without preconditions, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said in a joint statement following a video conference on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the three presidents "expressed grave concern at the humanitarian situation in Syria and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing that the pandemic presents a profound challenge to Syria`s health system, socio-economic and humanitarian situations. Rejected all unilateral sanctions which are in contravention of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan "emphasized, in this regard, the critical need to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Syria in order to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, and, called upon the international community, particularly the UN and its humanitarian agencies, to increase their assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization and preconditions."

