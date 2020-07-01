Putin, Rouhani, Erdogan to meet in Tehran as soon as possible

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will hold a meeting in the Iranian capital of Tehran as soon as the situation allows, according to a joint statement issued following a trilateral video conference on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the three presidents "agreed to hold the next Tripartite Summit in the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the invitation of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Hassan Rouhani, as soon as possible." They also "agreed to assign their representatives with the task of holding the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format as soon as possible."

"In addition to the Syrian issue, they confirmed their intention to strengthen trilateral coordination in different fields in order to promote joint economic cooperation," the document adds.