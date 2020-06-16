48 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Forty-eight more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,434, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Forty-eight coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,434.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

To date, 545,458 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 294,306 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.