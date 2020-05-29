Japanese PM Abe not to attend 75th Victory Parade in Moscow, reports say

The report notes that instead of visiting Moscow, the Japanese Prime Minister plans to attend the G7 Summit that will take place in the US in late June.

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe intends to refrain from visiting Moscow for 75th Victory Anniversary solemn events. According to the Kyodo news agency report citing numerous governmental sources, the issue is being negotiated.

"The G-7 summit may be held on both June 25 and 26. Schedule-wise, it will be tight to visit Russia as well. The summit is more important," a government source said.

On May 27, the NHK TV Channel reported that Prime Minister Abe intends to attend the face-to-face G7 summit if it will take place in the US in June. On Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS that Japan intends to clarify details on the upcoming June 24 Victory Day Parade via diplomatic channels. Meanwhile, the Ministry refrained from telling whether the Prime Minister plans to attend the festive events.

On May 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that invitation of world leaders to the Victory Parade in Moscow will be negotiated individually.