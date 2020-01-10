Russia’s IAC ready to help investigate Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee will be prepared to furnish assistance in investigating the crash of Ukraine’s Boeing-737 passenger liner in Tehran, should it get a request from Iran, the IAC said in reply to a question from TASS.

"The IAC enjoys international recognition as an independent investigator. It possesses vast experience of probing into more than 800 air incidents and the required equipment and specialists with experience of investigating incidents involving Boeing-737s. If requested by Iran, the IAC will be prepared to furnish any assistance in conducting technical investigation," the IAC said.

According to the IAC’s press service the Iranian side has informed the IAC about the crash but requested no assistance in conducting the probe so far.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines went down minutes after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport bound for Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said the crash killed all 176 people on board, noting that among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada and Ukraine and also British and Swedish nationals.