Iran ready to grant all interested parties access to Boeing crash probe

TASS, January 10. Iranian authorities are ready to allow all sides concerned to participate in the investigation into the causes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash, the IRNA news agency reports, quoting Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabii as saying.

Ali Rabii stressed, “In accordance with international rules, the investigation of the crash can involve the civil aviation organization of the country where the incident took place, the civil aviation organization of the country that issued the airworthiness certificate (Ukraine), the plane’s owner (Ukraine), the plane’s manufacturer (Boeing) and the aircraft engines’ producer (France).” Moreover, Tehran is willing to grant access to representatives of other countries whose citizens died in the crash to take part in the investigation.

According to Rabii, a Ukrainian representative is currently in Iran. By the same token, the spokesperson advised the United Sates “to abandon disseminating false information about the tragedy,” IRNA notes.