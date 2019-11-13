Protesters attack residence of Argentine ambassador in Chile — diplomat

BUENOS AIRES, November 13. /TASS/. Protesters threw stones at the residence of the Argentine ambassador in Chile's capital on Tuesday. Argentina's Ambassador to Chile Jose Octavio Bordon said that no one was injured in the incident.

"They have already been trying for half an hour to enter the territory of the residence, and they are throwing stones at the building," Bordon told the Clarin newspaper.

The ambassador said that protesters set on fire a restraurant near the diplomatic residence.

Bio Bio radio station reported that on Tuesday, protests took place in Santiago and other Chilean cities, including the resort of Vina Del Mar. The demonstrations in the capital's downtown started peacefully but later turned into clashes between police and protesters. Demonstrators are protesting against social inequality and the policies of the incumbent government.

A fire was also reported in one of the Catholic churches located near the place where protests were underway. The reasons behind the fire have not yet been established.

Protests broke out in Santiago on October 14 after the price for subway tickets increased by 30 pesos. According to official reports, over 20 people were killed in clashed between protesters and the police.