Russian emergencies ministry sends aid convoy to Donbass

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS /. The Russian emergencies ministry has sent a yet another convoy of trucks in the early hours of Thursday to deliver humanitarian assistance to eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, a ministry spokesperson told TASS.

"A convoy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry left the Donskoy rescue center and headed towards the border," the ministry said.

The vehicles of the 90th Russian aid convoy carry about 600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo.

"The humanitarian convoy will deliver a batch of children’s food sets to Donetsk and Lugansk," the Russian emergencies ministry said.

The convoy will head toward the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan crossings of the Russian-Ukrainian border, where it will undergo customs procedures in line with the international law on humanitarian deliveries. After that, it will proceed to Donetsk and Lugansk, where the vehicles will be unloaded.

Late on Thursday, the convoy will return to the Donskoy rescue center.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has been delivering humanitarian aid to citizens of Donbass since August 2014, which included food, medicines and other essential commodities. In total, Russia has already delivered over 80,000 tonnes of cargo to residents of the conflict-hit areas.