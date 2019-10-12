Ukrainian military shells DPR settlement - militia

DONETSK, October 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the Kominternovo settlement in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) overnight into Saturday, the DPR militia said in a statement.

"Last night, war criminals from the 36th Marine Brigade carried out a massive shelling attack on the Kominternovo settlement. A 120 mm mine hit a home, causing damage," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the statement as saying.

The DPR militia added that international human rights organizations and the DPR Prosecutor General would be informed about the attack. DPR envoys have called on observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to make the Ukrainian military abide by the current ceasefire agreement.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The ceasefire agreement particularly includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure the ceasefire, which is what the Donbass republics had called for. The agreement particularly emphasizes the need to abandon offensive and reconnaissance operations, as well as the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements, particularly to civilian infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens and hospitals. However, the Ukrainian military violated the new ceasefire on the very first day, shelling the Novaya Tavriya settlement.