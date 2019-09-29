Venezuelan military say US aircraft conducted reconnaissance 54 times in September

Venezuela’s Maduro says ready for talks with Trump if US changes policy

CARACAS, September 29. /TASS/. US aircraft have entered the zone of responsibility of Venezuelan air traffic controllers without warning 54 times in September, head of the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces Remigio Ceballos said on Sunday.

"Only in the last 30 days, we have detected 54 US aircraft conducting reconnaissance in the zone of responsibility of air controllers at the Maiqeutia airport and in other zones," Ceballos said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

He added that foreign aircraft was detected by Venezuelan radars during the military drills held in the country on September 10-28.

In July, the Venezuelan Defense Ministry said that US aircraft violated Venezuelan airspace and entered the zone of responsibility of Venezuelan controllers more than 75 times since the start of the year.The Venezuelan authorities believe that US aircraft were conducting reconnaissance.