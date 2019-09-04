EU ambassadors agree six-month prolongation of anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, September 4. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of the EU’s 28 member-countries have agreed on a six-month prolongation of restrictive measures against Russian individuals and legal entities that were due to expire on September 15, a source in the EU Council told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, the EU Council will officially approve this decision next week. Then it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and enter into force.

Last time the EU prolonged the individual sanctions against Russia in March to add the names of eight Russian military officials to the Kerch Strait incident-related black list. The list now comprises 171 people, including Russian and Ukrainian citizens and 44 legal entities, mostly bodies of power, and the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

Currently several packages of anti-Russian sanctions are in effect: economic and individual restrictions and sanctions against Crimea. European businesses are prohibited from maintaining any ties with the peninsula.