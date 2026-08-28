Russia tops medal standings at 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Young athletes from Russia have finished the 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Croatia at the top of the overall medal standings.

The Russians won six gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the competition. They are followed by Mexico with three gold, five silver and four bronze medals as China rounded out the top three with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships was hosted by Rijeka, Croatia, on August 21-28.