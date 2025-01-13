World Curling extends Russia event exclusion until season end

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. World Curling said its board decided to extend the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from its events until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The previous exclusion was set to expire at the end of 2024. It was extended due to concerns that the participation of Russians and Belarusians would "damage the integrity of the events," World Curling said in a statement.

"The Board are continuing to monitor Member Association and athlete concerns and are monitoring the actions of other sporting bodies relating to the conflict and potential return to competition and reserve the right to revisit their decision if required," the statement said.

The national teams of Russia and Belarus have been suspended from competitions under the World Curling auspices since March 2022 due to the situation in Ukraine.