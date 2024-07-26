Russian city sets national record for largest crowd at boxing match

KIROV, July 26. /TASS/. The city of Kirov has entered the Russian Book of Records for the largest number of spectators at a boxing event held during the celebration of the city's 650th anniversary, the regional government's press service told TASS.

"The city of Kirov entered the National Register of Records of Russia, as well as the Book of Records of Russia, setting a record in ‘The Most’ category. On June 29, 2024, during the celebration of the 650th anniversary of the city of Kirov and Youth Day in the capital of the Vyatka Region, 'the largest number of spectators at a sporting event on boxing’ was registered - 80,000 people," the statement reads.

On this day, the Boxing Run and the "IBA Night of Champions" were held in the regional center, which, according to the organizers, saw huge amounts of spectators come out for the events. Governor of the Kirov Region Alexander Sokolov personally gave a start to the Boxing Run, a race preceding the boxing matches. More than 3,000 people participated in the event in Kirov, and tens of thousands of fans supported them. The participants of the race covered distances of 3,250 meters and 6,500 meters, the routes passed along the central streets of the city.

The IBA Night of Champions boxing tournament featured athletes from Russia, China, Ghana, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Serbia.

Kirov's anniversary

Kirov celebrates its 650th anniversary in 2024. Citizens already celebrated City Day on June 12, and City Night on June 29. Celebratory events marking the founding of Kirov - Vyatka - Khlynov are planned for September 22. In addition to the traditional Vasnetsov open air festival "On Seven Hills," Tsiolkovsky readings and other events will be held in the region in the anniversary year.