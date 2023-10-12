UEFA’s credibility in question after flip-flopping on decision about Russia’s U-17 teams

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to revoke its previous ruling allowing Russia’s Under-17 national teams to play at its international tournaments is proof that international sports organizations cannot always be trusted, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS on Thursday.

On October 10, the European governing football body revoked its previous decision to allow Russia’s U-17 national teams to compete internationally. UEFA’s press office announced to TASS later that day: "The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found."

"We hoped that a fundamental decision had been made that provided for the possible participation of our, even if only up to the age of 17, participation in international tournaments," Matytsin said. "But apparently, the influence and pressure exerted [on UEFA] by numerous countries, have led them to change their decision, to our great disappointment."

"This once again reflects the tough environment of coarse politicization of sports and international athletic organizations," the minister continued. "It is highly regrettable that they have ceased being independent."

"We will continue strengthening our national system and will swallow this bitter pill, proof that the positions of international organizations cannot always be trusted," Matytsin added.

On September 26, UEFA announced a decision to allow Russia's junior national football teams, both the boys and girls under 17 teams, to participate in international matches, but not on the territory of Russia, and without the national flag and the national uniform.

Following UEFA’s decision, the football associations of England, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Romania stated their intention to boycott all matches against Russia’s U-17 national teams.

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on October 4 that it had also cleared Russia’s U-17 national football teams to compete internationally. Footballers were allowed to play under the name the ‘Russian Football Union (RFU), rather than ‘Russia,’ without their national flag, anthem, and national-team kit and equipment.

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.