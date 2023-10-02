Russia’s top racket rockets ahead to semifinals of 2023 China Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Top Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the 2023 China Open tournament, defeating France’s Ugo Humbert on Monday.

Second-seeded Medvedev outplayed his unseeded French opponent in the quarterfinals with a final score of 6-4; 3-6; 6-1. He is now set to face off in the semifinals against the winner of a match pitting eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Russia against unseeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings List. In 2022, the top Russian racket was the number one-ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles just this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Umbert, 25, currently holds 36th place in the ATP Rankings and is the winner of three ATP tournaments. The French tennis player’s best result in the Grand Slam series was in the quarterfinals round of the 2019 Wimbledon games.

The 2023 China Open is ranked as the ATP 500 tournament and is being played on outdoor hard courts in Beijing between September 28 and October 4 with a purse of $3.6 million in prize money up for grabs. The current tournament in China is the first since 2019 as it had been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic due to anti-coronavirus restrictions. The reigning champion of the 2019 China Open is Austria’s Dominic Thiem.