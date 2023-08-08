Carlos Alos hired on as head coach of Belarusian national football squad

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Spaniard Carlos Alos has been appointed the new head coach of Belarus’ men’s national football team, the press office of the Belarusian Sports and Tourism Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the contract with the Spanish coach was inked until the end of 2024 with an option to extend the deal after that.

Alos, 48, had served as the head coach of the national men’s football team of Rwanda since 2022.

Before heading the Rwandan team, he was the top man for the Under-17 national football team of Kazakhstan, as well as having head coaching stints with Morocco’s FAR Rabat FC, Qatar FC, Kazakhstan’s Kairat FC and Cypriot FC Enosis Neon Paralimni.