Siberian city of Novosibirsk bids to host 2024 Russian Weightlifting Championship

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Novosibirsk, in the heart of Siberia, may host the 2024 Russian Weightlifting Championship, Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) President Maxim Agapitov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The federation’s Executive Committee is making a decision on the venue of the championship," Agapitov said. "We are currently accepting bids from other regions as the deadline for applying has not arrived yet."

"All I can say at the moment that the city of Novosibirsk is one of the candidates for hosting the next Russian Weightlifting Championship," he continued.

"This city has already submitted its bid and is ready to organize the championship at the highest possible level," Agapitov added.

"However, we have other candidate cities for holding this tournament and I believe that the [RWF] Executive Committee will come out with its final decision sometime in September," the RWF president added.

The Siberian city of Novosibirsk, which boasts a population of over 1.633 million, hosted the national weightlifting championship in 2019. The Russian Weightlifting Championships were later hosted by Grozny in 2020, Khanty-Mansiysk in 2021, Khabarovsk in 2022 and Novy Urengoi in 2023.