Putin trust rating steady at 69% — poll

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s public trust rating stands at 69%, according to the results of a poll carried out by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) among 1,500 Russians on August 7-9.

"A total of 69% of Russians said they trust Vladimir Putin. The majority of the population, 70%, also say that he is fulfilling his duties well as head of state," according to a statement from the polling service.

The activities of the Russian government are supported by 45% of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is backed by 52% of respondents.

Respondents also shared their attitude towards the parliamentary parties. The level of support for "United Russia" stands at 37%, "New People" - 5%, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) - 11%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) - 11%, "A Just Russia" - 4%.