Restoration of Sevastopol Panorama could take up to two years

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The restoration of the Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855 panorama may take between one and two years, provided a ready-made canvas is available, Tatyana Samarskaya, director of the Studio of Military Artists named after M. B. Grekov and honorary member of the Russian Academy of Arts, told TASS.

"The canvas is quite unique and must be specially ordered. The production of the canvas alone will take about six months. From the moment the canvas is ready and the working space is prepared, it will take about one and a half years to recreate the painting and the foreground elements," she said.

Samarskaya noted that no final decision has yet been made on who will carry out the restoration work, but added that artists from the Grekov Studio have extensive experience in this field and are ready to complete the task. "The Grekov Studio has enormous experience in this. In fact, it was us alone who restored the Borodino panorama, which is also a 120-meter canvas," she added.