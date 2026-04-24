TASS, Rosatom release special project for 40th anniversary of Chernobyl accident

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The TASS news agency and Rosatom have prepared a special multimedia project "Chernobyl. Time for Reflection", dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, and presented it on April 24 at a press conference at TASS dedicated to the Russian National Report "40 Years since the Chernobyl Accident."

"We are not showing a chronicle of the accident, we are remembering the heroism of those who worked at the Chernobyl NPP from those very first days. Chernobyl cannot be reduced solely to a tragedy. It is also the story of the people who eliminated the consequences of the accident, the story of knowledge gained at a great cost, and the story of a changed industry post-accident," the author of the special project, the head of TASS’s scientific editorial department, Andrey Reznichenko, has said.

The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant occurred on April 26, 1986. It had a huge impact on the development of nuclear energy worldwide, safety requirements, and public attitudes towards nuclear technology.

About the project

The special project consists of three chapters: "History," "People" and "Lessons." They tell the story of the development of nuclear energy in the USSR, the accident itself, the elimination of its consequences, the fates of those close to the events, and the way Chernobyl changed how we approach NPP safety.

A separate part of the project is dedicated to the current state of the Russian nuclear industry. It shows the path from the construction of the first Soviet NPPs to Rosatom’s breakthrough "Proryv" project, which is associated with the creation of new closed nuclear fuel cycle technologies.

Each chapter includes recordings. The project encompasses six episodes total. They sequentially reveal the chronology of the accident, little-known details, and the memories of the participants. A voice is given to the liquidators of the Chernobyl accident’s consequences, advisor to the Director General of Rosatom Professor Vladimir Asmolov and the scientific director of Rosatom’s "Proryv" project direction, Yevgeny Adamov.

The project includes infographics with key facts and figures, archival materials, and unique photographs by TASS correspondents. These images were taken by agency journalists who worked alongside the liquidators in the first months after the accident.

"The special project 'Chernobyl. Time for Reflection' is available in Russian and English. Its goal is to show Chernobyl not only as a tragedy but also as an experience that changed global nuclear energy and remains important for the future," Reznichenko noted.