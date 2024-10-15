Investigators open criminal case after car detonated in southwest Moscow

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Investigators have initiated a criminal case after an explosive device detonated under a car in southwest Moscow, injuring three people, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case after an incident in southwest Moscow. As a result of the detonation of an explosive device, a car was damaged and three people were injured, including a minor. Investigators believe that this is a criminal act under Article 30, Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (An attempt on the life of two or more people)," the statement said.

According to the press service, investigators and forensic scientists are now inspecting the scene and will soon conduct a series of tests.

"The injured have been taken to medical institutions, they are receiving all the necessary medical assistance," the press service added.