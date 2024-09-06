Over 11,500 evacuees from Russia’s Kursk Region accommodated in temporary centers

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Over 11,500 residents of the Kursk Region are staying at Russian temporary accommodation centers, medical and social institutions and children's holiday camps, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"In all, more than 11,500 people have been accommodated in temporary centers, medical and social institutions, children's holiday camps on the territory of federal subjects," the ministry’s press service reported.

The Emergencies Ministry noted that during the day 7 people were delivered to temporary centers from 2 border regions. "Over the past day, 8 people were evacuated from the grey zone on individual requests. Over the past 24 hours we got in touch with relatives of 17 residents of the borderline Kursk Region. A total of 539 citizens have already reunited with their families," the agency added.

In addition, the Emergencies Ministry noted that the humanitarian supplies continue to flow for the Kursk Region evacuees from across the country. "Today trucks with 25 tons of humanitarian cargo are expected to arrive in the city of Kursk. In total, about 4,000 tons of humanitarian goods have been delivered to the region by 167 truck convoys," the press service said.