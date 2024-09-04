Situation at ZNPP didn’t deteriorate after shelling of cooling tower, director says

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 4. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP did not change for the worse after the shelling of its cooling tower, said Yury Chernichuk, the plant’s director.

"The situation did not changed even after the cooling tower was shelled. The plant’s personnel is at work. The safety of the plant is ensured in any mode" he told reporters.

Chernichuk said the Zaporozhye NPP is preparing measures to justify further operation of the cooling tower.

"The first necessary measures on the cooling tower were performed by the personnel, and now we are preparing measures to prove the possibility of its further operation," he said.

One of the power lines supplying the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been damaged by Ukrainian shelling, Chernichuk said.

"Literally two days ago, one of the lines that feeds power to the Zaporozhye plant was damaged. The line was damaged by shelling from the Ukrainian side," he said.

Chernichuk said work to restore the line is underway.