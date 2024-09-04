Georgia’s parliament passes second reading of bill banning LGBT propaganda

TBILISI, September 4. /TASS/. The parliament of the South Caucasian country of Georgia has passed the second reading of a package of legislative amendments on banning LGBT propaganda (the movement is designated as extremist Russia and prohibited by law), according to the legislative body’s plenary session broadcast live on its website.

The amendments were supported by 81 votes, with a quorum of 50, and none of the legislators voted against them.

The bill aims to clarify processes related to marriage, adoption and foster care as well as gender reassignment medical treatment. May 17 will be declared the Day of Sanctity of Family and Respect for Parents.

Under the amendments, any marriages other than between a man and a woman, as well as same-sex adoptions, are banned. Surgical gender transition procedures are banned and will be punishable by one to four years in prison. Individuals will face fines of 1,500 laris (about $532) and entities will be fined 4,000 laris (over $1,400) for promoting LGBT ideas in schools. Broadcasters will be prohibited from showing intimate scenes involving homosexuals or advertising such content. Individuals will be fined 800 laris (about $284) and entities will be given a fine of 2,500 laris (about $886) for circulating LGBT-related adverts.

Providing minors with information on gender transitioning or homosexual relations will be punishable with a fine of 1,000 laris (about $355) for individuals and 3,000 laris (over $1,000) for legal entities. Moreover, public gatherings or demonstrations seeking to promote LGBT ideas will also be prohibited under the new law. Under the amendments to the Criminal Code, offenses which carry monetary fines will also carry up to two years in jail.