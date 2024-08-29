Accomplices in 2022 Crimean Bridge attack still at large — case materials

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The complete list of individuals involved in the sabotage of the Crimean Bridge in 2022 has not been established yet, according to court documents, with which a TASS correspondent familiarized himself.

"The full circle of persons involved in the commission of crimes has not been established, so there are sufficient grounds to believe that Oleg Antipov, Alexander Bylin and Dmitry Tiazhelykh, being at large, will come into contact with other accomplices in order to evade criminal responsibility, will take measures to conceal or destroy evidence or otherwise obstruct the proceedings in the criminal case," one of the court's decisions to extend the defendants' detention said.

Antipov, according to the investigation, found a truck in which explosives were being transported to commit a terrorist attack. His wife told Russian reporters that he was used as a pawn in the crime. Bylin, 45, headed Extra LLC, which could have been the final recipient of the cargo carried by the truck that was blown up on the Crimean Bridge. Earlier, it was reported that some of the accused in the terrorist attack could be hiding abroad.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which the tanks of the neighboring freight train caught fire. Four people were killed, two spans of the automobile part of the bridge going towards the peninsula collapsed.

The defendants in the case are Alexander Bylin, Oleg Antipov, Dmitry Tiazhelykh, Artyom Azatyan, Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zloba, and Artur Terchanyan. They are citizens of Russia, Armenia and Ukraine. The investigation of the case has been completed, the defendants are familiarizing themselves with the materials. After that, the indictment must be approved by the Prosecutor General's Office, after which the case will be transferred to the Southern District Military Court for consideration.