Hainan's Sanya boosting tourism through golf development

HAIKOU /China/, August 18. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya in Hainan Province is actively stimulating the growth of the tourism industry by popularizing the game of golf. This was stated by Ye Jialin, head of the Sanya Tourism Promotion Bureau.

"Golf is a high-end sport that combines competition and recreation. It can stimulate the growth of many tourist destinations, including the cultural component, restaurant and hotel business, and shopping," China News Service

quoted the official as saying. Ye Jialin said he hoped Hainan's visa-free entry policy combined with the game, for which Sanya already has adequate infrastructure, would help expand the size of the local market.

In early August, the city hosted the Asian Golf Federation competition for the first time. Participants at the event confirmed that the specially designed local courses meet international standards. Moreover, in combination with the adjacent mountainous landscape and the sea, they create a "truly refreshing effect."

As mentioned, about 100 people participated in the competition this time, including those from Cambodia, China, Malaysia and Singapore. The friendly tournaments were held with the support of competent agencies and companies. Such events, combined with accommodation in prestigious hotels, a well-developed network of duty-free shops and a distinctive culture, are expected to attract many players to Hainan.

The golf season in Sanya runs from April to November. It is expected that with the resumption of passenger flights, more foreigners who prefer this sport will come there.

Sanya is China's leading resort city, home to more than 1 million people. In 2023, its gross product was 97.13 billion yuan (about $13.66 billion), an increase of 12%. Its average annual temperature reaches 25.4 degrees Celsius, and its coastline is over 260 kilometers long. The surrounding water area has 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for tourism, all of which allow the local government to successfully develop yachting and beach tourism.